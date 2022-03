Crude oil-2.597M vs -2.748M est

gasoline -0.468M vs -1.375M estimate

Cushing -0.972M vs -2.04M last week

Distilates -0.573M vs -1.726M estimate

Crude oil is trading at $108.80. That is up $5.34 on the day but off the intraday high at $112.48 in volatile trading.