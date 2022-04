The EIA trimmed its estimates for US crude oil output growth. That's a bullish signal given that price action should have brought on more supply.

Consumption to rise 800k bpd in 2022 vs +870K bpd in last month's forecast

Total US petroleum demand to rise 280k bpd vs +90k bpd in last month's forecast

I don't think markets move on these forecasts. WTI is trading at $101.01.