Crude -1952K vs +13K expected

Gasoline -3310K vs -1350K expected

Distillates +624K vs -87K expected

Production 13.1 mbpd vs 13.1 mbpd prior

Refinery utilization +1.0% vs +0.9% expected

API inventories released late yesterday:

Crude -1519K

Gasoline -1574K

Distillates +512K

Cushing +325K

There was some chatter yesterday of a 6 million barrel crude oil draw but that's cooled to 3-4 million following API. WTI crude oil was trading down $1.62 to $81.85 before the release and has gained a few cents since.