oil pumpjack
  • Crude -1952K vs +13K expected
  • Gasoline -3310K vs -1350K expected
  • Distillates +624K vs -87K expected
  • Production 13.1 mbpd vs 13.1 mbpd prior
  • Refinery utilization +1.0% vs +0.9% expected

API inventories released late yesterday:

  • Crude -1519K
  • Gasoline -1574K
  • Distillates +512K
  • Cushing +325K

There was some chatter yesterday of a 6 million barrel crude oil draw but that's cooled to 3-4 million following API. WTI crude oil was trading down $1.62 to $81.85 before the release and has gained a few cents since.