- Crude -1952K vs +13K expected
- Gasoline -3310K vs -1350K expected
- Distillates +624K vs -87K expected
- Production 13.1 mbpd vs 13.1 mbpd prior
- Refinery utilization +1.0% vs +0.9% expected
API inventories released late yesterday:
- Crude -1519K
- Gasoline -1574K
- Distillates +512K
- Cushing +325K
There was some chatter yesterday of a 6 million barrel crude oil draw but that's cooled to 3-4 million following API. WTI crude oil was trading down $1.62 to $81.85 before the release and has gained a few cents since.