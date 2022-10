Lagest build since March 2021

Prior was -1356K

Gasoline +2023K vs -1825K exp

Distillates -4853K vs -2050K exp

SPR sales were 7700K last week

Implied gasoline demand down 1189K w/w

Total product supplied demand -1560K w/w

Late yesterday the API report showed:

Oil +7050K

Gasoline +2000K

Distillates -4560K

This is a big draw but oil is holding up.