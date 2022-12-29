  • Prior was -5894K
  • Gasoline -3105K vs +520K exp
  • Distillates +282K vs -2050K exp
  • Refinery utilization +1.1% vs -1.2% exp

Refineries ran harder than assumed last week.

Private data from late yesterday showed:

  • Crude -1300K
  • Gasoline +510K
  • Distillates +380K

Crude is softer on this data but all that talk at the moment is about China's reopening. WTI crude oil last traded at $77.46.