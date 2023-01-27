There is going to be some kind of reckoning around claims about 'self-driving' and robotaxis. Elon is currently in a lawsuit that's in court right now about his 'funding secured' tweets and he's a guy who has pushed the limits of truth.
Consumer Reports this week ranked Tesla's driver assistance features as 7th among car makers and his competitors certainly aren't calling theirs 'self-driving'. There's a matter of truth in advertising here and I don't think adding 'beta' to the end of it changes that. But if I were Tesla, I'd make the claim that it was ignored by regulators for so long as it's tantamount to endorsement that the strategy was legal.