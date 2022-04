In a letter delivered to Twitter yesterday, Elon Musk delivered a non-binding proposal to acquire all of Twitter stock not owned by the reporting person for all cash consideration valuing the stock at $54.20 per share.

Musk says this is his "best and final offer" and that if it isn't accepted, he would "need to reconsider my position as a shareholder". Before yesterday, Musk held a 9.1% stake in the company after this move here.

Let the memes begin.