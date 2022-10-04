Bloomberg reports that Elon Musk has said to propose buying Twitter at $54.20 per share, the orignial price.

If you've followed the court proceedings, they're not going well for him. Shares of TWTR were paused for volatiltiy at $45.40 on a circuit breaker.

David Einhorn will be having a very good day if this news is true.

Meanwhile, shares of Tesla have fallen about $10 to $247 on the report on expectations that Elon Musk will need to sell shares to fund the takeover.

Update: Shares have now reopened at $49.835