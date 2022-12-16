S&P 500 futures are down 23 points, or 0.6%, currently as the selling pressure in equities continue to gather pace on the week. The technical picture is ominous and we are seeing sellers take advantage after the more hawkish Fed and ECB from yesterday.

In turn, this is translating to the dollar turning flattish on the day though USD/JPY is still down 0.5% to 137.10 as safety flows are winning out in the FX space so far on the session.

Elsewhere, European indices are also being pressured with the DAX down 0.2%, CAC 40 down 0.6%, and UK FTSE now down 0.4% in the opening 20 minutes or so.