Here's a snapshot of the equities space at the moment:

Eurostoxx -1.8%

Germany DAX -1.9%

France CAC 40 -1.6%

UK FTSE -1.6%

S&P 500 futures -2.1%

Nasdaq futures -2.4%

Dow futures -1.8%

In part, we are also seeing the post-FOMC moves switch back the other way around. This comes as Treasury yields also jump higher on the day, with 10-year yields now up 8 bps to 3.37% currently. But with the SNB moving today, it suggests that no central bank is able to escape the inflation conundrum. *looking at you now, BOJ*

And as mentioned last month here, when even the most dovish of central banks are moving, it is going to be a real mess for markets to deal with.