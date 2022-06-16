Here's a snapshot of the equities space at the moment:
- Eurostoxx -1.8%
- Germany DAX -1.9%
- France CAC 40 -1.6%
- UK FTSE -1.6%
- S&P 500 futures -2.1%
- Nasdaq futures -2.4%
- Dow futures -1.8%
In part, we are also seeing the post-FOMC moves switch back the other way around. This comes as Treasury yields also jump higher on the day, with 10-year yields now up 8 bps to 3.37% currently. But with the SNB moving today, it suggests that no central bank is able to escape the inflation conundrum. *looking at you now, BOJ*
And as mentioned last month here, when even the most dovish of central banks are moving, it is going to be a real mess for markets to deal with.