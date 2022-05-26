A snapshot of the equities market at the moment:

  • Eurostoxx +0.6%
  • Germany DAX +0.6%
  • UK FTSE +0.2%
  • France CAC 40 +0.5%
  • S&P 500 futures +0.3%
  • Nasdaq futures flat
  • Dow futures +0.3%

Of note, S&P 500 futures are now up 12 points after being down 16 points just around two hours ago. As mentioned during the week, US equities may be overdue some breathing room after a run of seven straight weeks of decline. That may see stocks recover some more ground and dollar bets cool off further for the remainder of the week.

However, best be reminded about the things that got us here since April trading.  Inflation  pressures are still surging, the global economic outlook remains suspect, and central banks are sticking with tightening policy still - even if that window may be closing for some. That will continue to drive market sentiment in the bigger picture.