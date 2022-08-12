That is also translating to a slightly more positive mood in European stocks with gains of around 0.5% to 0.7% observed currently across major indices. The move here is keeping commodity currencies in a decent spot to start the session with the aussie and kiwi leading gains and the loonie also slightly higher against the dollar.

However, best be reminded that even with a good start yesterday, Wall Street closed the day with a rather tepid and muted mood for the most part. The bond market is offering a bit of food for thought and it certainly isn't helping with 10-year Treasury yields poking and prodding for a push above its 100-day moving average.