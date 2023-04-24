It started off with a bit of a softer mood but we are seeing things improve in European morning trade. Here's a snapshot of the equities space at the moment:

S&P 500 futures -0.1%

Nasdaq futures flat

Dow futures -0.1%

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE flat

The push and pull mood continues from last week and with the Fed only coming up next week, it might be tough to build much conviction in the days ahead as well. Don't forget, there's also month-end trading to contend with in the latter stages this week.

For European indices, the DAX and CAC 40 are continuing to hang at the highs for the year.