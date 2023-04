Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Both the DAX and CAC 40 continue to linger at the highs for the year, so the upside momentum isn't quite sapped all too much yet. But there seems to be a light struggle to really shake off the recent highs. US futures are also tilting lower today, so that will keep any optimism in check ahead of the Wall Street open at least.