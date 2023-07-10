It looked like the selling would take over again in the new week but for now, we're seeing a bit of a pause as investors seek some breathing room. European indices were marked lower at the open but are now holding slightly in positive territory, though US futures are still lagging.

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.1%

S&P 500 futures -0.2%

Nasdaq futures -0.3%

Dow futures -0.1%

For European stocks, they took quite a beating last week so the gains here are not anything too significant. It just points to a bit of exhale before we get to Wall Street later in the day.