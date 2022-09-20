The early gains have evaporated and equities have tilted lower in European morning trade. S&P 500 futures are now down 12 points, or 0.3%, holding near the lows for the day while European indices have also nudged lower. The DAX is down 0.6%, CAC 40 down 0.7%, and UK FTSE down 0.1% upon returning from the long weekend.

This is keeping the pressure on commodity currencies with the dollar holding firmer alongside higher Treasury yields today. That said, we're still sitting in the confines of key technical levels as mentioned here.