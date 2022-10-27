10-year Treasury yields are at the highs for the day, up 7 bps to 4.084%. The selling in bonds is eating into a big chunk of yesterday's gains and that is seeing stocks pressured, with Nasdaq futures now down 0.6%. S&P 500 futures are also down 0.1% now and the pressure is also keeping up among European indices. The DAX and CAC 40 are both down 0.8% at the moment.

In turn, the mood is seeing the dollar find firmer footing after the selloff since Friday. EUR/USD is down 0.4% to 1.0035 but still stuck in there in between large option expiries at parity and below its 100-day moving average as noted earlier here. The ECB is still the main focus for both the euro and broader market sentiment today.

Elsewhere, USD/JPY has also erased earlier losses to keep flattish close to 147.30 currently while GBP/USD is down 0.5% to 1.1565 now. The aussie is the laggard, down 0.8% to 0.6447 against the dollar as a 4% drop in Dalian iron ore prices is also weighing on the currency alongside the more sluggish sentiment above.