Well, that certainly didn't take long. Even with China offering up support for its economy, equities are not able to take heart in any of this. The fall in stocks is also coming as we see bonds also continue to puke the bed. 10-year Treasury yields are up 4.5 bps to 4.226% on the day. Here's a snapshot of the equities space:

Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -1.0%

S&P 500 futures -0.4%

Nasdaq futures -0.4%

Dow futures -0.5%