A look at European indices at the moment:

Eurostoxx -2.3%

Germany DAX -2.2%

UK FTSE -2.2%

France CAC 40 -2.3%

Spain IBEX -1.5%

Italy FTSE MIB -1.7%

It's looking rough out there though for European stocks, they are in part playing catch up to the sharp decline in Wall Street yesterday. That said, the overall market mood today isn't looking good either. S&P 500 futures are down 0.7%, Nasdaq futures down 1.1%, and Dow futures down 0.6% currently.

The S&P 500 looks set to seal a break below its 100-week moving average if this keeps up: