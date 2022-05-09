Stoxx 600 -1.3%

Germany DAX -1.0%

France CAC 40 -1.3%

UK FTSE -1.0%

Italy FTSE MIB -1.2%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

The mood mirrors the slump we're seeing in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures down 1.3%, Nasdaq futures down 1.6%, and Dow futures down 1.1% on the day. It carries over the sluggish mood from last week, where early gains were evaporated by the time we reached the latter stages of the week.

As mentioned earlier, the S&P 500 chart is starting to look rather interesting as we approach key support levels: