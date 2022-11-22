After a retreat in the risk optimism since the latter stages of last week, we're seeing a pause today with broader market sentiment slightly on the better side in European trading. Regional indices are up between 0.5% to 0.9% mostly with S&P 500 futures also seen up 9 points, or 0.2%, currently.

Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are down 3 bps to 3.796% and the overall mood is pinning the dollar slightly lower so far on the session. I'll post some charts up in a bit but the light retreat today in the dollar so far doesn't really take away the progress made yesterday as outlined here at the time. Here is a quick snapshot in the meantime: