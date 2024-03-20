Source for the 900,000 barrels a day estimate is from this piece here:
- JPMorgan Chase, meanwhile, estimated the Ukrainian attacks had taken about 900,000 barrels a day of Russian oil refining capacity offline. It could be “several weeks, if not months” until the capacity was restored,
- According to multiple media reports, there have been 15 drone attacks against 13 oil refineries in nine regions of Russia in 2024, including nine in just one week.
- the country will increase oil exports through its western ports in March by almost 200,000 barrels per day or by around 10%, and it is expected that there will be further increases due to the continuing attacks on refineries.