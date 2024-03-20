Source for the 900,000 barrels a day estimate is from this piece here:

JPMorgan Chase, meanwhile, estimated the Ukrainian attacks had taken about 900,000 barrels a day of Russian oil refining capacity offline. It could be “several weeks, if not months” until the capacity was restored,

According to multiple media reports, there have been 15 drone attacks against 13 oil refineries in nine regions of Russia in 2024, including nine in just one week.

the country will increase oil exports through its western ports in March by almost 200,000 barrels per day or by around 10%, and it is expected that there will be further increases due to the continuing attacks on refineries.