Additional 160 Russian individuals have been listed in sanctions

That includes 14 oligarchs and prominent businesspeople

To prohibit transactions with Belarus central bank

Restrict provision of SWIFT services to Belagroprombank, Bank Dabrabyt, Belarus Development Bank

As mentioned before, as long as the new sanctions don't cover anything energy-related, it isn't going to mean much for markets at this stage.

At the same time, there are headlines crossing stating that Germany is opposing measures against Russian oil imports and port access. Adding that they are against banning Sberbank - which accounts for a big chunk of Russian oil and gas transactions - from SWIFT. Go figure.