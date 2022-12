There's a real sentiment out there that the European energy crisis has peaked but I'm not sure that's the case. A lot of the natural gas that went into storage this spring/summer was from Russia but those taps are now turned off and it will all have to come from LNG this year.

The EU energy commissioner is highlighting how flimsy the cap is, saying it can be suspended.

This whole thing is a bit of a hail mary but it will depend on how Asia responds to needs to fill its own storage.