Proposal in July will identify critical sectors where curtailing gas use would disrupt supply chains.

Natural gas is one of the most-difficult commodities to curtail. Its best replacements are oil products and coal, which isn't exactly aligned with broader EU goals.

Earlier this month, TTF prices shot up on the breakdown of a US LNG facility and falling Russian pipeline flows. Inventories are near average for this time of year but they won't be increasing without Russian gas and US LNG. The key will be where they stand in October.