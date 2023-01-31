EU GDP || Firmer than expected

QoQ Prelim Flash: 0.1% (Forecast -0.1%, Previous 0.3%)

YoY Prelim Flash: 1.9% (Forecast 1.7%, Previous 2.3%)

As a reminder, this is the Flash Preliminary Reading (which means it'll get revised A LOT in the coming months)

Reuters Note

Among the bloc's biggest countries, Germany and Italy recorded negative growth rates for the quarter but France and Spain expanded, Eurostat added, based on a flash estimate that is subject to revisions.

Surging oil and gas prices have depleted savings and held back investment while forcing the European Central Bank into unprecedented rate hikes to arrest inflation .