Bloomberg (gated) carries the encouraging report.

Says that the European Union is set to meet its gas storage filling goal two months ahead of target.

Reserves in the EU were filled up to 79.4% as of Aug. 27 compared with the target of 80% by Nov. 1, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe inventory data.

The EU is battling an energy crisis with Russia limiting supplies. Energy prices have been skyrocketing through the continent.