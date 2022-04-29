The Reuters report says that the initial guidance would be expanded, with a source noting "some further detail on the analysist will be provided to member states".

For some context, Russia had proposed that buyers be obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account with Gazprombank, which will then be used to convert them into rubles. Thus, allowing for the payment to be effectively made in rubles and satisfying Moscow's demand on the matter.

The issue here comes down to the interpretation of that series of transactions. If European buyers are to commit to that, are they actually paying in euros or in rubles effectively? The EU had said that complying with the proposal could breach the bloc's sanctions but there is no black and white.

As things stand, there are countries disagreeing with the advice by the EU with Poland and Bulgaria (both countries cut off by Russia) saying that it is confusing. As such, this threatens to undermine the unity within the bloc in going against Russia. But hey, it is the EU. What else is new. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯