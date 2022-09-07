Will propose mandatory target for reducing electricity use at peak hours

Will propose a cap on revenues of companies producing electricity with low costs

Will propose a solidarity contribution (of profits) for fossil fuel companies

Will propose a cap on Russian gas

There are no additional details beyond this for now but von der Leyen highlighted some numbers in the statement which sees EU common storages of energy supply at 82% and that they have reduced Russian gas as a total of imports to only 9% (from 40% at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict).