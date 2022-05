The European Union and the United States agreed on Monday to cooperate more closely to counter disrupted supply of industrial commodities and food caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to combat disinformation from Moscow.

Headlines:

EU, U.S. AGREE TO COOPERATE ON SUPPLY CHAIN RUPTURES FROM RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINE

EU, U.S. AGREE TO COMBAT RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION IN THIRD COUNTRIES

EU, U.S. AGREE TO COOPERATE ON TRANSPARENCY AND MONITORING OF VALUE CHAINS TO EASE SEMICONDUCTOR SHORTAGES

EU, U.S. AGREE TO INFORMATION-SHARING ON SUBSIDIES TO SEMICONDUCTOR SECTORS