The market in Australia is beginning to liven up as the new week gets underway.

Bitcoin was hammered after the traditional market close on Friday but has come all the way back. It finished around $20,400 and it's up to $20,600 now after touching a 17-handle on Saturday.

But the mood in the FX market is still slightly sour with AUD/USD down 15 pips to 0.6915. The euro is also on the backfoot, down 23 pips to 1.0475. Other moves are negligible and, or course, these are all moves in thin liquidity.

EURUSD 10 minute chart shows the opening tick