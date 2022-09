The August low in EUR/USD was 0.9901 and that's the next big level to watch in the forex market.

The low so far is 0.9912, down about 130 pips on the day. A break here would be the lowest in 19 years.

We're just ahead of the London fix and that's provided a euro bid in the past week but we've turned the calendar into September so I wouldn't assume that's still in play.