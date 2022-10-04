Euro Zone Aug Producer Prices Rise Slightly More Than Expected

Euro zone producer prices jumped slightly more than expected in August, data showed on Tuesday, driven mainly by continuously rising energy costs, but price increases excluding that most volatile component decelerated.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 5.0% month-on-month for a 43.3% year-on-year surge.

Rocketing energy prices were the main driver of the overall index, rising 11.8% on the month and 116.8% year-on-year.