On the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.4%

German DAX +0.5%

Francis CAC +0.4%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.4%

Spain's Ibex -0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.9%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 -3.1%

German DAX -3.4%

Francis CAC -3.9%

UK's FTSE 100 -3.7%

Spain's Ibex -3.6%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.7%

There were a couple poor days for European stocks this week and a bounce today in a few spots didn't do much to mitigate it.