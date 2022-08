Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

UK stocks are playing catch up to the drop from yesterday upon returning from the long weekend. Meanwhile, the mood elsewhere is mirroring that seen in US futures with S&P 500 futures mostly. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, and Dow futures up 0.3% currently but it comes off the back of another poor showing yesterday.