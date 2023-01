Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Looking at US futures, the mood is more tentative now as we get into the start of the session. S&P 500 futures are up just 1.5 points, or 0.04%, as market participants are likely to be more pensive awaiting the US non-farm payrolls later today.