Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

S&P 500 futures are now up 0.1% so that is helping European stocks to balance out the catch up to the losses in Wall Street yesterday. But it is still all the bond market for now and things are looking more tentative there for the time being. 10-year yields are lower by ~5 bps to 4.658% but as seen yesterday, the selling only tends to hit in US trading.