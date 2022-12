Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.1%

US futures are also not hanging in there all too well, with S&P 500 futures now down 18 points, or 0.44%, on the day. In turn, we are starting to see a bit more appetite for the dollar - something which I alluded to earlier here. The greenback is now flat against the euro, pound, franc, and kiwi while USD/JPY is up 0.5% to 135.00.