Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

It's a more pensive start overall with US futures also keeping little changed. That is not giving traders much to work with with changes in FX also relatively light currently. The DAX is down slightly but still within touching distance of fresh record highs from last week.