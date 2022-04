Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

US futures are also marked lower, with S&P 500 futures down 0.6% at the moment. It's a sluggish start to the new week after the already poor showing last week for equities. This comes as the bond market rout is still playing out while global growth worries continue to linger as well.