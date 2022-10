Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +1.1%

This carries over from the optimistic start to the week yesterday, with US futures also holding higher so far today. S&P 500 futures are up 50 points, or 1.3%, currently. Broader market sentiment is reflecting a calmer mood as the whole UK fiasco dies down but keep an eye out on bonds in case a turn there spills over to stocks later in the day.