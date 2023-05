Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

That comes after the mixed showing yesterday but so far this week, equities have been rather tepid. US futures are also holding slightly higher, with S&P 500 futures up 9 points, or 0.2%, but they aren't hinting at much. It is only perhaps the Nasdaq i.e. tech stocks that is eyeing a potential break higher as seen below: