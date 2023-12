Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

It's a bit more of a tepid and pensive mood, following the losses in US stocks yesterday. US futures are at least more flattish now but there isn't much enthusiasm and perhaps traders are more comfortable waiting on the US jobs report reaction tomorrow before deciding anything to end the week.