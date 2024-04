Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +1.1%

Spain IBEX +1.0%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.6%

This mirrors the more positive mood in US futures as well. S&P 500 futures are up 0.4%, as stocks look to bounce back a little after a poor showing last week. The lack of escalation in the Middle East is helping the mood, at least for now.