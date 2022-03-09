Eurostoxx +2.1%

Germany DAX +2.9%

France CAC 40 +3.0%

UK FTSE +1.5%

Spain IBEX +2.8%

Up, up, and away. A bit of a dead cat bounce or the start of a more meaningful rally? Well, that all depends on the Russia-Ukraine war at the end of the day. But for now, European indices are favouring more optimistic undertones.

There will be a cease in hostilities today to respect and observe humanitarian corridors but any peace and stability remains elusive in the bigger picture.

Elsewhere, US futures are also holding higher with S&P 500 futures up 0.9%. There are better risk tones observed elsewhere too with the aussie and kiwi marked higher and the yen the laggard in FX.