Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

It's a decent start to proceedings but definitely doesn't wipe away the losses suffered yesterday. As mentioned earlier, this is just the market seeking a bit of relief after a beatdown in the past couple of days.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are up 0.9%, Nasdaq futures are up 1.2%, and Dow futures up 0.8% at the moment.