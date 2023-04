Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

French stocks are the standout as highlighted here yesterday, as the optimism continues to build with the CAC 40 at fresh record highs. The mood here carries over from the positive gains in Wall Street yesterday, though US futures are more tentative for now with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% and Nasdaq futures as well as Dow futures both down 0.2%.