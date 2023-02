Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

This comes as US futures are seen down 0.1% on the day, but follows a solid showing in Wall Street yesterday. Despite the light advance, the overall risk mood is looking rather tentative as we count down to the US CPI data release later in the day. In FX, the dollar is little changed and trading more mixed across the board so there isn't much in it to start the session.