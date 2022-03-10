Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

After a monster showing yesterday, European stocks are much calmer today as we settle in ahead of the ECB policy meeting.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.2% and Dow futures down 0.2% as well.

If anything else, the moves yesterday felt like a bit of a "release" and now that the air pocket is empty, we're back to trying to digest the headlines and make sense of what comes next in the Russia-Ukraine war.