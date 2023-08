Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX flat

UK stocks are lower after the jobs report earlier, while bond yields are keeping higher in general. 30-year gilt yields are up 4 bps to 4.795% and that is the highest since October last year. Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping more tentative now with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both up 0.1% while Dow futures are flat.